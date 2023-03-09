One-year-old boy dies after lorry collision in Co Down village

A ONE-YEAR-OLD child has died in a road traffic collision in a Co Down village.

The single vehicle collision happened yesterday in the Meeting Street area of Moira.

A woman in her 60s was also taken to hospital following the collision with “serious injuries”.

A PSNI spokesperson said they received a report shortly after 1.40pm yesterday that a lorry and two pedestrians had been involved in a road traffic collision.

PSNI officers and emergency services attended to the incident but a boy, aged one, died at the scene.

It is understood that the child was in a pram that was being pushed by his grandmother.

The road fully reopened to all traffic this morning and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

The PSNI has appealed anyone who was travelling in the Meeting Street or Main Street areas at this time, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to make contact with police.

Alliance Party MLA for Lagan Valley Sorcha Eastwood said she was “absolutely devastated for the family that have lost a special little child in an absolutely awful incident in Moira”.

