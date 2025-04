THE OPPOSITION BEHAVED in a “juvenile and despicable” manner during the Dáil speaking rights row, according to Michael Lowry.

New standing orders in the Dáil now allow the Regional Independent group, which includes Michael Lowry, to pose questions to Taoiseach Micheál Martin for the first time.

The Tipperary North TD described the Dáil’s vote of confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy last night as a significant win for democracy.

The motion passed with a large majority, 96 votes to 71.

This vote effectively brought an end to the dispute over Dáil speaking rights, although tensions between the Government and the opposition remain at a low point.

“Today, the Opposition took a trouncing, Lowry said.

“Their actions were condemned for what they are – orchestrated obstruction. Ultimately, all they succeeded in doing is strengthening the position of the Ceann Comhairle.”

As a result of the new rules, Regional Independent TDs who back the government, including Lowry, will now be able to question the Taoiseach.

Deputy Lowry maintained that the position of the Ceann Comhairle was strengthened by last night’s Dáil vote, which he said marked “a significant victory for democracy”.

“The past three months have been crippled with venom and spite from the opposition parties. Their actions have been both juvenile and despicable,” Lowry added.

Last week, Lowry was criticised after being filmed sticking two fingers up to a member of the opposition while still in the chamber, amid a chaotic row on the speaking rights dispute.

Initially arguing that he was telling People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy to “sit down with my fingers”, he later described his move as an “errant gesture under provocation”.

He added that recent Dáil chaos had made for “a very difficult time for the Regional Independent Group”.

“In the blinkered eyes of the Opposition, that was our sin.

“Government must now be permitted to get on with their work in the face of the unprecedented challenges that lie ahead for Ireland and Europe. Democracy has prevailed.”

Yesterday’s motion was the first time a vote of confidence has ever taken place for a Ceann Comhairle.

Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, Independent Ireland and People Before Profit tabled a motion of no confidence in the Ceann Comhairle last week after chaotic scenes in the Dáil on Tuesday.

They alleged that Murphy failed to act impartially and favoured the Government in her actions last week.

Additional reporting by PA