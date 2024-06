A TOTAL OF 121 birds were recently seized by ISPCA animal welfare inspectors from a location in the Midlands it described as “deplorable”.

The birds were of a range of species including various types of parrots, cockatiels, parakeets, budgies, finches, quail, and domestic hens.

The ISPCA said the birds were rescued from a “hoarding situation” and the inspector who headed the investigation said she has “never seen conditions like this before”.

Inspectors had responded to a report from a member of the public and a multi-agency operation was then organised by the ISPCA, involving gardaí, the HSE, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The ISPCA had obtained a search warrant for the premises and gardaí were present for its exeuction.

ISPCA Inspector Lyndsey Delaney said there was a “build-up of faeces, rotten food, fly infestation, and webs in the cages”.

Birds rescued recently in the midlands ISPCA ISPCA

She added that it was “clear these birds hadn’t been tended to properly in a very long time”.

“Very sadly, we discovered some birds that had already passed away and some that had been left with broken wings, beak damage and severe feather loss,” said Delaney.

During the operation, all the birds were removed from the premises and they are now receiving specialised care.

Some of the groups offering specialised care includes Parrot Rescue Ireland and Cork SPCA, who have taken on the care and rehabilitation of the majority of the exotic birds.

Delaney noted that this was an “extremely challenging situation” due to the “physical conditions in which we had to operate”.

She said the “smell inside was indescribable” and explained that fume masks had to be worn as a result.

“We struggled to operate in the environment for a few minutes at a time, it’s unbelievable to think these birds lived in there for years,” said Delaney.

Meanwhile, ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling remarked that the birds had been “subjected to years of living in appalling conditions and not receiving appropriate care”.

He added that this took its toll on the birds not only physically, but also mentally in some cases.

Speaking to The Journal, Dowling said “we certainly weren’t expecting that number of birds when our inspectors responded”.

He also noted that it was “one of those situations where there’s human and an animal welfare element”.

“Obviously we have to deal with the animals,” said Dowling, “but sometimes the accumulation of animals is a symptom of a more deep rooted problem.

“We have to protect animal welfare, but also, if appropriate, try to ensure that any people involved get the help that they need.”

Dowling added that inspectors were “fully suited” throughout to ensure their safety.

“There are some pretty nasty diseases that can be contracted from birds when they’re grouped together like that,” said Dowling.

“There can be some quite serious implications from inhaling, including avian chlamydiosis, so we wanted to make sure that our guys were fully suited up.”