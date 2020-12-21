Number receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment falls 28,500 in one week

ALMOST 277,700 PEOPLE will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, a drop of just over 28,500 from last week’s figure.

Claimants will receive a double payment to cover both this week and next week, when no payment will be processed due to the holiday period.

The Department of Social Protection said the total cost of the two installments is €160 million.

The sectors with the highest number of people in receipt of the payment hasn’t changed since Level 5 restrictions were eased across Ireland: accommodation and food service activities (74,101) followed by wholesale and retail trade (40,406) and other sectors eg, hairdressers and beauty salons (28,099).

A total of 16,600 people closed their claims over the last seven days because they have returned to work.

Similar to last week, Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims (4,608), followed by Cork (1,796), Galway (980), Kildare (760) and Limerick (692).

The largest cohort of people who closed their claims to return to work this week is in the under 25 age group (5,521), followed by the 25-34 age group (3,897) and those aged 35-44 (3,474).

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said the total number of people in receipt of the PUP has now fallen by 75,000 in the last month.

“I know this is a worrying time particularly for workers in the hospitality sector and Cabinet will meet tomorrow to decide on the next steps following the latest public health advice,” minister Humphreys said.

In the meantime, I want to assure all workers that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment remains open for applications and will be available to assist anybody whose job is impacted by further restrictions.

This week’s figures are in addition to the 194,058 unemployed people who are on the Live Register as of the end of November.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow.

The next payment to PUP recipients will be paid on 5 January. The Covid payment will be available until March of next year.