Poll: Would you go to a pilot live concert?

Ailbhe Hickey and Emily Coss arriving at the Iveagh Gardens to see James Vincent McMorrow perform last night.

IT WAS “A symbolic moment for the Irish music industry” as James Vincent McMorrow played a pilot live gig in Iveagh Gardens in Dublin last night.

Demand for the 500 tickets, which were sold on the National Concert Hall website, was “absolutely phenomenal”.

The gig was the first of a number of pilot gigs announced by Arts Minister Catherine Martin to help usher back in live performances in Ireland.

There’s a lot riding on how last night went and, based on what The Journal saw, the event ran extremely smoothly. It wasn’t a return to the gigs of old, but it was a first stepping stone on the way back to normality.

A number of other pilot events are planned around the country in the coming weeks.

