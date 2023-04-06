Why are Police Scotland investigating SNP finances? And who is Peter Murrell?

NICOLA STURGEON’S HUSBAND Peter Murrell has been released without charge as police continue an investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

However, police remain outside the home of Sturgeon and Murrell after the former SNP chief executive was released yesterday.

The 58-year-old was arrested yesterday morning in connection with a long-running Police Scotland investigation into the spending of about £600,000 (€686,000) which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Murrell, who married the former Scottish first minister in 2010, stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

A blue tent was set up in the front garden of the Glasgow house belonging to Sturgeon and Murrell early yesterday morning, with police taping the area off.

Later in the afternoon, officers were spotted in the back garden, with one clutching two spades, although it is unclear why they had the tools.

Sturgeon resignation and SNP membership

On 15 February, Nicola Sturgeon shocked many when she announced she was stepping down as first minister and as leader of the SNP in a hastily arranged press conference.

She denied that this was in response to “short-term pressures”, and instead said that the time is “right for me, for my party and my country”.

“In my head and in my heart, I know that time is now,” said Sturgeon.

Just over a month later, on 18 March, Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell announced his resignation as the SNP’s chief executive with immediate effect.

Reports had suggested members of the SNP’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) threatened a vote of no confidence in him.

In the week previous, the party’s chief of communications Murray Foote resigned amid a row over the party’s membership numbers.

Foote’s resignation followed reports that the SNP has lost over 30,000 members in just over a year.

Foote said that after speaking to the party’s HQ, he had issued responses to the media which had “serious issues” and he later decided there was a “serious impediment” to his role.

In announcing his resignation, Murrell said: “Responsibility for the SNP’s responses to media queries about our membership number lies with me as chief executive.

“While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome. I have therefore decided to confirm my intention to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.

“I had not planned to confirm this decision until after the leadership election.

“However, as my future has become a distraction from the campaign I have concluded that I should stand down now, so the party can focus fully on issues about Scotland’s future.”

Independence funds

In May 2021, Douglas Chapman resigned from his role as the SNP’s treasurer, saying he had not been given enough information to do his job.

Senior figures in the party, including Nicola Sturgeon, later disputed his assessment.

In July of the same year, Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating after seven complaints were made around donations to the SNP.

The SNP said that “all sums raised for independence campaigning will be spent on independence campaigning”.

Last December, it then emerged that Murrell had loaned the SNP £100,000 in June 2021, but the party said this was to help with a “cash flow” issue after the election that year.

Sturgeon said at the time: “The resources that he lent the party were resources that belonged to him.”

Following her resignation in February, then-first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she did not expect to be interviewed in relation to this financial investigation.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson for Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.

“Ms Sturgeon will fully co-operate with Police Scotland if required, however at this time no such request has been made.”

Yesterday evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said Murrell had been released without charge.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who took over from Sturgeon last week, described the arrest as a “difficult day” with the party.

-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper