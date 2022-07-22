Poll: How often do you use cash/cheque services at a bank branch?

THERE HAS BEEN widespread concern after AIB announced that 70 of its branches will go cashless later this year.

This means there will be no notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts and drop safes/night safes. ATMs outside the affected branches will also be removed under current plans.

The bank is set to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee next month over the decision and the Taoiseach has called on AIB to reconsider the move.

AIB said they are cutting these services due to “falling levels of cash usage and cheque transactions” and the increased use of digital and card payments.

