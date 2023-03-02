Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Ed Sheeran performs at 3Arena in Dublin in 2014 wearing an Irish football jersey.
Poll: Will you try to get tickets for Ed Sheeran's surprise 3Arena gig?
Fans who pre-order his album before Tuesday will be able to access presale tickets.
ED SHEERAN YESTERDAY announced a surprise show at Dublin’s 3Arena on 30 March as part of a mini-tour of the Europe and the UK to promote his next album.

The ‘Bad Habits’ singer stated on Twitter that this tour’s performances would be his only shows in Europe this year and that his album ‘-’ (pronounced Subtract) will be released on 5 May.

Fans who pre-order the album before Tuesday will be able to access presale tickets for the tour’s Glasgow, London, Dublin, Manchester and Paris shows.

So today we want to know… Will you try to get tickets for Sheeran’s surprise 3Arena gig?


Poll Results:

No, I have no interest (852)
Yes, I'm a huge fan (111)
No, it's too short notice (111)
Don't know (45)




