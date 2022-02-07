IRELAND’S PASSPORT DESIGN was last updated nearly ten years ago, and it might be time for another change.

Belgium’s passports have been redesigned to reflect the country’s history of comic-strip art.

From today, the country will issue new passports featuring Tintin, the Smurfs and other beloved comic characters.

It got us thinking, should Ireland feature some of our own cultural figures on our passports? If you think so, let us know who you’d like to see on the design in the comments.

Today’s poll: Should Ireland feature cultural figures on our passports?

