Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should Irish people living abroad be able to vote in presidential elections?

Thousands of Brazilian people in Ireland cast their vote in the country’s presidential elections this weekend.

43 minutes ago 4,594 Views 5 Comments
Brazilian voters queue outside Croke Park to cast their. ballots in their home country's presidential election over the weekend
Brazilian voters queue outside Croke Park to cast their. ballots in their home country's presidential election over the weekend
Image: Niall Carson/PA

THOUSANDS OF BRAZILIAN citizens living in Ireland cast their vote in the country’s presidential election over the weekend, with the vast majority here backing the eventual winner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Long queues outside Croke Park, which acted as a polling station for the election, prompted questions about whether Irish people living abroad should be given the same right for our presidential votes.

As things currently stand, Irish people who have emigrated cannot vote if they are resident outside of the State more than 18 months.

Last year, a poll indicated that there is a slim majority in favour of extending that right to Irish-passport holders in Northern Ireland and the UK, and an even slimmer majority in favour of extending it for all Irish-passport holders living abroad.

So today, we want to know: Should Irish people living abroad be able to vote in presidential elections?


Poll Results:

Yes, all Irish citizens with a passport (389)
No, keep things as they are (313)
Only Irish citizens living in Northern Ireland (54)
No, but I'd extend the 18 months time limit (54)
No opinion (24)





About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

