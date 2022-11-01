Poll: Should Irish people living abroad be able to vote in presidential elections?

Brazilian voters queue outside Croke Park to cast their. ballots in their home country's presidential election over the weekend

THOUSANDS OF BRAZILIAN citizens living in Ireland cast their vote in the country’s presidential election over the weekend, with the vast majority here backing the eventual winner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Long queues outside Croke Park, which acted as a polling station for the election, prompted questions about whether Irish people living abroad should be given the same right for our presidential votes.

Advertisement

As things currently stand, Irish people who have emigrated cannot vote if they are resident outside of the State more than 18 months.

Last year, a poll indicated that there is a slim majority in favour of extending that right to Irish-passport holders in Northern Ireland and the UK, and an even slimmer majority in favour of extending it for all Irish-passport holders living abroad.

So today, we want to know: Should Irish people living abroad be able to vote in presidential elections?

