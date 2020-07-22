Poll: Do you think the publication of the travel 'green list' is a good idea?

LAST NIGHT, THE government agreed a ‘green list’ of countries from which people can travel without having to restrict their movements upon arriving in Ireland.

The list was expected to include a small number of countries with low levels of Covid-19, which Irish people could travel to without having to restrict their movements for 14 days upon returning to the country.

However, while people will not have to restrict their movements upon return from these countries, the government said yesterday evening that the “safest thing to do is not to travel”.

A list of the green-listed countries can be read here.

So, today we want to know: Do you think the publication of the travel ‘green list’ is a good idea?

