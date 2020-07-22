This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you think the publication of the travel 'green list' is a good idea?

The publication of the green list comes despite public health advice that people should not travel abroad.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 8:39 AM
1 hour ago 13,937 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156458
Image: Shutterstock/mirtmirt
Image: Shutterstock/mirtmirt

LAST NIGHT, THE government agreed a ‘green list’ of countries from which people can travel without having to restrict their movements upon arriving in Ireland.

The list was expected to include a small number of countries with low levels of Covid-19, which Irish people could travel to without having to restrict their movements for 14 days upon returning to the country.

However, while people will not have to restrict their movements upon return from these countries, the government said yesterday evening that the “safest thing to do is not to travel”.

A list of the green-listed countries can be read here

So, today we want to know: Do you think the publication of the travel ‘green list’ is a good idea?


Poll Results:

No (1022)
Yes (423)
I'm not sure / no opinion (95)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie