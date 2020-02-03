Poll: Who would you like to see as the next taoiseach?

WE’RE INTO THE final week of campaigning ahead of the general election polling day on Saturday and recent polls suggest it is still all to play for.

A Business Post/Red C poll suggested support for Sinn Féin has grown substantially in recent weeks, putting them neck-and-neck with Fianna Fáil to win the most seats – a change from the neck-and-neck poll in December which put Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as the top two parties.

A leaders debate will take place between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar tomorrow night – Sinn Féin argue that Mary Lou McDonald should have also been included in this.

And canvassers will be putting one final push to persuade the electorate to cast their vote in a particular direction.

So today we’re asking you: Who would you like to see as the next taoiseach?

