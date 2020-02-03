This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who would you like to see as the next taoiseach?

We’re into the final week of campaigning ahead of polling day this weekend.

By Conor McCrave Monday 3 Feb 2020, 10:38 AM
5 minutes ago 1,640 Views
https://jrnl.ie/4990510
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
WE’RE INTO THE final week of campaigning ahead of the general election polling day on Saturday and recent polls suggest it is still all to play for. 

A Business Post/Red C poll suggested support for Sinn Féin has grown substantially in recent weeks, putting them neck-and-neck with Fianna Fáil to win the most seats – a change from the neck-and-neck poll in December which put Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as the top two parties. 

A leaders debate will take place between Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar tomorrow night – Sinn Féin argue that Mary Lou McDonald should have also been included in this. 

And canvassers will be putting one final push to persuade the electorate to cast their vote in a particular direction. 

So today we’re asking you: Who would you like to see as the next taoiseach?


Poll Results:

Mary Lou McDonald - Sinn Féin (38)
Leo Varadkar - Fine Gael (26)
Micheál Martin - Fianna Fáil (17)
Someone else&nbsp; (16)
Eamon Ryan - Green Party (2)
Brendan Howlin - Labour Party (1)






