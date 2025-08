THE PREMIER OF the Australian state of Victoria has announced plans to enshrine working from home in law, saying it should be “a right, not a request”.

Under Jacinta Allan’s plan, workers would be entitled to work from home at least two days per week, if the job allows.

“We’re doing that because we know what the evidence tells us – workers are more productive, it saves time for families, it saves money for families,” Allan said.

In Ireland, a number of companies that allowed their employees to work remotely for the majority of the week have enforced policies to predominantly relocate their staff to the office – notably AIB in recent weeks.

