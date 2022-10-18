Poll: Do you batch cook your meals?

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has caused a bit of a stir on social media after sharing a photo of his partner Matt Barrett’s meal prep efforts.

The Fine Gael leader posted a photo of a stack of lunchboxes with food for the week in the fridge.

Meal prep or batch cooking is a popular way to organise meals. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland, which weighed into a Twitter conversation prompted by Varadkar’s photo, advises that cooked or leftover food should be stored in the fridge or freezer within two hours of cooking, and that it should be used within two to three days.

So, today we’re asking: Do you batch cook your meals?

