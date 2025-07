PREGNANT MOTHERS AT Portiuncula Hospital who are deemed to be ‘high risk’ will undergo pre-birth care at a different location following five external reviews of maternity care at the Co Galway hospital.

A number of separate reviews began at the hospital following the death of an infant earlier this year and when seven babies were injured, with six requiring neonatal hypothermal treatment, in 2024 and when there were two stillborns in 2023.

Seven separate reviews are underway or due to commence.

In order to progress the implementation of the five reviews’ recommendations, Portiuncula Hospital management has agreed to move pregnant women to Galway University Hospital, or a hospital of the mothers’ choice, to receive pre-birth care.

This is because a number of safety issues have been highlighted regarding the care of women deemed to be high risk before giving birth at Portiuncula.

Pregnancies are deemed high risks in cases where there was a previous loss of a baby, where there is a history of a significant medical disease or massive obstetric haemorrhage, obesity and maternal age.

Women considered likely to deliver their baby before 35 weeks pregnancy will also have their care moved.

Four common themes of concern were identified in a summary of the five reviews: communication, governance, clinical care, leadership and clinical governance and infrastructure.

This is despite a previous report into maternity care in 2018 highlighting similar concerns around governance, training and consultant presence. Hospital management today insisted changes were made following that review’s publication at the time.

Regional Clinical Director of HSE West and North West, Dr Pat Nash, said the regional executive management is now committed to fully implementing the recommendations in each of the five reviews published today.

Regional Executive Officer Tony Canavan said a management team appointed in January to oversee and manage maternity services at Portiuncula remains in place and are working on a programme of improvements.

Dr Cliona Murphy, the National Women’s and Infants Programme, welcomed the publication of the five reviews today.

Women who are attending the unit can contact the HSE on 1800 807 008 and arrangements will be made for them to receive a follow-up call from the maternity service should they have any questions.