Monday 25 November, 2019
Murder investigation to be opened into death of 22-year-old shot in Coolock

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan condemned the shooting as “wanton violence”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:57 AM
23 minutes ago 1,953 Views 3 Comments
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MURDER INVESTIGATION is expected to be opened into the death of a man in his 20s who was shot and killed in north Dublin last night.

The victim has been named locally as Eoin Boylan, who was aged 22.  

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Clonshaugh Avenue in Coolock following reports of a shooting at around 5.15pm.

Boylan was shot a number of times and was treated at the scene before being removed to Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and gardaí are continuing their inquiries.

In a statement, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was “deeply concerned” at the shooting, which he condemned as “wanton violence”. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

- with reporting from Stephen McDermott

