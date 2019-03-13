Thousands without power after Storm Gareth brings night of strong winds

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are without power this morning following a night of strong winds as a result of Storm Gareth.

A status orange wind warning is currently in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. It remains valid until 9am.

Met Éireann has advised that westerly winds caused by Storm Gareth could result in mean speeds of 80km/h with severe and damaging gusts of 110 to over 130km/h.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon.

There is a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along the Atlantic and west coasts.

Around the rest of the country, westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Looking at this morning’s weather in general, it will be windy but the strong and gusty winds will decrease later.

Met Éireann said it will be bright with some sunny spells and a few showers at first. However, clouds will increase with rain spreading into Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will range between eight and 10 degrees.

Power outages

ESB Networks is reporting power outages across the country, mostly in Donegal, Limerick, Galway, Louth and Dublin.

It is warning people to be aware there may be fallen electrical wires if they come across fallen trees.

VERY IMPORTANT: If you come across fallen trees be aware that there may be fallen wires. Please DO NOT APPROACH as the wires could be live and would be extremely dangerous. Please stay clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372 999 , 021 238 2410 pic.twitter.com/1nNdOImEV9 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 12, 2019 Source: ESB Networks /Twitter

“Please do not approach as the wires could be live and would be extremely dangerous,” it tweeted.

People are being advised to stay clear of the wires and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372 999 or 021 238 2410.

There are reports of fallen trees in areas of Wexford, Cavan and Wicklow this morning as a result of the winds.

Motorists are being advised to give extra to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists on the roads and watch out for debris being blown out onto the roads.

High-sided vehicles are also particularly at risk of being blown off course, AA Roadwatch has said.