THE PUBLIC IS being invited to share their “lived experience” of the pandemic with the Covid-19 Evaluation Panel.

The Evaluation Panel has today launched a nationwide public consultation inviting individuals, families, workers, carers, communities and businesses to share their experiences of the pandemic.

The panel said that the insights gathered will inform the Evaluation’s final report, which will help Ireland prepare more effectively for future emergencies.

Officially termed the Covid-19 Evaluation Panel, the inquiry will provide an account of the strategy and approach to planning for and handling of the pandemic from 1 January 2020 to 29 February 2022.

But unlike a statutory inquiry, the evaluation’s chair, Professor Anne Scott, will not have the power to compel documents or witnesses.

The inquiry will identify lessons learned with regard to health and social care system performance, as well as the wider Government response to managing and mitigating risks.

It will also recommend guiding principles and processes for future decision-making in the context of a rapidly moving threat of the scale and duration of Covid-19.

The inquiry officially began its work at the start of February and will submit its final report to the Taoiseach within 12-18 months.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently said he “hopes” the Covid-19 inquiry can be “expedited” so that Ireland can be “better prepared into the future”.

The public consultation is open to all adults and can be accessed online here.

The panel said the consultation offers an opportunity for people to share how the pandemic response impacted them to inform future learnings.

Chair of the COVID-19 Evaluation, Professor Scott, remarked that the public consultation is “the first step in building a clear and honest picture of how COVID-19 was lived and felt throughout Ireland”.

“Our goal is to produce a thorough, independent assessment of Ireland’s pandemic response, one that reflects real life as well as official records,” she added.

The consultation will run until 1 July.