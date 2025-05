CANNES FILM FESTIVAL took place this week – meaning more painfully long standing ovations and dramatic tears over movies no one has been able to see yet.

Yes, clapping for 15 straight minutes is totally normal and not at all weird.

As the staple film calendar event comes to an end today, we wanted to ask you: How much do you know about Cannes Film Festival?

What’s the longest standing ovation in Cannes Film Festival history? Alamy Stock Photo 12 minutes 15 minutes

19 minutes 22 minutes And what was the film that garnered the longest ovation in the film festival's history? Alamy Stock Photo Requiem for a Dream Gladiator

Pan's Labyrinth The Departed Which 2019 Cannes Film Festival screening was unexpectedly upstaged by a red carpet marriage proposal? Alamy Stock Photo The Lighthouse Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo Pain and Glory During the festival, films are screened at the exclusive Grand Théâtre Lumière. How many seats does the theatre have? Alamy Stock Photo 1675 seats 1232 seats

2309 seats 2563 seats How many times is the red carpet on the stairs changed throughout the festival week? Alamy Stock Photo Once daily Three times a day

Five times a week Four times a day Which American actress features on the jury for the festival this year? Alamy Stock Photo Halle Berry Sandra Bullock

Jodie Foster Julia Roberts Which film won the festival's esteemed Palme d'Or award last year? Alamy Stock Photo The Substance Emilia Pérez

A Complete Unknown Anora Below are some of the more obscure Cannes winners. Three took the Palme d'Or, but which one scooped the Grand Prix award? Cité Films Bye Bye Monkey The Ballad of Narayama

Chronicle of the Years of Embers Under Satan's Sun The film festival usually has a strict dress code - for what reason were a number of women reportedly turned away from the red carpet in 2015? Alamy Stock Photo They were not wearing dresses They were wearing too much jewellery

Their outfits were too large to fit into seats They were not wearing high heels Which Irish film won the Palme D'Or shortly before its release? Alamy Stock Photo In the Name of the Father The Wind that Shakes the Barley

