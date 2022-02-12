Quiz: What did this famous person work as before they were famous?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Eamon Ryan was in the middle of launching the Government’s big plan to reduce the cost of retrofitting homes to help lower electricity bills and emissions, when he unexpectedly digressed into Gabriel Byrne’s career trajectory.
The Green Party leader mused that just like how the Dublin actor changed careers from a plumber to an award-winning actor, the Government would change the way homes in Ireland are heated.
So – just as Byrne’s The Usual Suspects character Dean Keaton changed jobs from mobster to businessman, and just as Byrne’s character Tom Reagan changed who his mob boss was in Miller’s Crossing, here’s a quiz on famous people’s careers before they were famous.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)