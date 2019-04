Kilmainham Gaol where the 1916 leaders were executed.

COMMEMORATIONS TOOK PLACE today at the General Post Office on O’Connell Street and elsewhere to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Rising.

Although a military failure, the rebellion – and the subsequent execution of its leaders – swayed public opinion to the cause of Irish freedom.

But how much do you know about these six days that ultimately led to Irish independence?