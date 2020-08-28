This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How much do you know about these improbable Irish celebrity feuds?

There have been a lot of small, unlikely spats over the years.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 28 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
14 minutes ago 2,494 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5189033

IRISH SINGERS AND performers Jedward (aka John and Edward Grimes) may be best known for their X-Factor and Eurovision performances, but the twins have engaged in an unlikely Twitter spat in recent days. 

The Corrs band member, Jim Corr, promoted an anti-mask rally held last weekend in Dublin which was criticised by Jedward on Twitter. 

How much do you know about this, and other, improbable celebrity feuds? 

How did Jedward describe Jim Corr after the protest last weekend?
Rollingnews.ie
"A bad singer"
"The best background band member in the history of Irish music"

"A second-rate star"
"The best singer Ireland never remembered"
In response, what did Corr describe Jedward as?
Mask-wearers
Mouth-breathers

Big-headed
Ireland's Milli Vanilli
In May, Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock exchanged some harsh words about each other. What did Logan call Rock to kick things off?
PA Images
An "amateur performer"
A “legend in his own head”

A "forgettable singer"
A "wannabe"
What did Rock say in response about Logan in the Irish Sun?
Rollingnews.ie
"I'd love to punch that man"
"I would qualify over him for the Eurovision any day"

"Give Johnny a hug? I’d give him a f***ing box"
"He's really lost his edge, hasn't he?"
Logan later apologised to Rock for his comments. Which radio show did he send his apology to?
Shutterstock
Morning Ireland
Liveline

Drivetime
The Last Word
Linda Martin and Aslan’s Billy McGuinness had a spat on TV in 2014. What did Martin call him?
Rollingnews.ie
An “odious little man”
A "bad egg"

An "angry, angry man"
A "waste of space"
What else did Linda Martin say to him?
"Do you know who I am?"
"I've always hated Aslan"

"Don't look at me"
"You may not be used to dealing with women with brains, but I have a brain"
What did Louis Walsh say about Ronan Keating in a 2012 interview?
Rollingnews.ie
That he used autotune
That he has no talent

That he had dyed hair
That his jeans weren't baggy enough to stay in the band
Dustin the Turkey recently angered Niall Horan fans after RTÉ's Comic Relief. What did he say after Horan's performance?
Rollingnews.ie
"Which one is he again?"
"Is that the best you can do?"

"We wanted Harry Styles"
"A bit pitchy at times there, Niall"
How did Dustin respond to US fans being annoyed by his comment?
Rollingnews.ie
"I'm a turkey puppet. What do you expect?"
"One Direction is my favourite band"

"I don't understand what the fuss is all about"
"Lads… I’m a lover not a fighter"
