Quiz: How much do you know about these improbable Irish celebrity feuds?

IRISH SINGERS AND performers Jedward (aka John and Edward Grimes) may be best known for their X-Factor and Eurovision performances, but the twins have engaged in an unlikely Twitter spat in recent days.
The Corrs band member, Jim Corr, promoted an anti-mask rally held last weekend in Dublin which was criticised by Jedward on Twitter.
How much do you know about this, and other, improbable celebrity feuds?
