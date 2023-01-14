Advertisement

# Guitar heroes
QUIZ: How well do you know these top guitar players?
Icons of the 60s, 70s and 80s paid tribute to guitar legend Jeff Beck, who passed away this week.
DOZENS OF WORLD class musicians paid their respects and gave praise to Jeff Beck after his death this week at the age of 78.

Beck performed in The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group (it’d be a bit weird if he wasn’t in that one), and is immortalised for his skillful guitar playing which often sees him ranked among the top guitarists of all time. 

See how much you know about Beck and his peers.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the world’s best guitarists?

What was the name of the band that Eric Clapton formed with Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce in 1966?
Vanilla
Cream

Fudge
Cherry
What sound did Jimi Hendrix manage to produce from his guitar while playing the American national anthem at Woodstock?
A woman singing
Protesting crowds to symbolise the Civil Rights movement

Police sirens
Warlike noises to evoke the conflict in Vietnam
When was Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
Never
1980

1992 and 1995
1975 and 2004
In which song did Pink Floyd's David Gilmour reportedly perform the final solo in just one take?
Another Brick in the Wall
Money

Wish You Were Here
Comfortably Numb
Which of these musicians HAS NOT performed as part of The Jeff Beck Group?
Rod Stewart
Ronnie Wood

Keith Moon
George Harrison
27 pieces of music were engraved on a record and placed on the Voyager spacecraft when it launched in 1977. What was the only rock song included?
Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry
Band on the Run by Wings

Blue Suede Shoes by Elvis Presley
With or Without You by U2
Jeff Beck joined The Yardbirds in 1965 to replace which musician?
John Mayall
Eric Clapton

Mick Jagger
Pete Townshend
What was the first solo album released by George Harrison after the breakup of the Beatles?
461 Ocean Boulevard
All Things Must Pass

Ram
Led Zeppelin IV
What guitar player's music was used in Back to the Future to terrify a 1950s teenager?
Eddie Van Halen
Stevie Ray Vaughan

Kurt Cobain
Carlos Santana
What happened after Prince threw his guitar up in the air after performing a solo on While My Guitar Gently Weeps in memory of George Harrison?
It was stolen by a fan
It smashed on the ground

It hit the drummer
It never fell back down
