QUIZ: How well do you know these top guitar players?

DOZENS OF WORLD class musicians paid their respects and gave praise to Jeff Beck after his death this week at the age of 78.

Beck performed in The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group (it’d be a bit weird if he wasn’t in that one), and is immortalised for his skillful guitar playing which often sees him ranked among the top guitarists of all time.

See how much you know about Beck and his peers.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the world’s best guitarists?

What was the name of the band that Eric Clapton formed with Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce in 1966? Vanilla Cream

Fudge Cherry What sound did Jimi Hendrix manage to produce from his guitar while playing the American national anthem at Woodstock? A woman singing Protesting crowds to symbolise the Civil Rights movement

Police sirens Warlike noises to evoke the conflict in Vietnam When was Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Never 1980

1992 and 1995 1975 and 2004 In which song did Pink Floyd's David Gilmour reportedly perform the final solo in just one take? Another Brick in the Wall Money

Wish You Were Here Comfortably Numb Which of these musicians HAS NOT performed as part of The Jeff Beck Group? Rod Stewart Ronnie Wood

Keith Moon George Harrison 27 pieces of music were engraved on a record and placed on the Voyager spacecraft when it launched in 1977. What was the only rock song included? Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry Band on the Run by Wings

Blue Suede Shoes by Elvis Presley With or Without You by U2 Jeff Beck joined The Yardbirds in 1965 to replace which musician? John Mayall Eric Clapton

Mick Jagger Pete Townshend What was the first solo album released by George Harrison after the breakup of the Beatles? 461 Ocean Boulevard All Things Must Pass

Ram Led Zeppelin IV What guitar player's music was used in Back to the Future to terrify a 1950s teenager? Eddie Van Halen Stevie Ray Vaughan

Kurt Cobain Carlos Santana What happened after Prince threw his guitar up in the air after performing a solo on While My Guitar Gently Weeps in memory of George Harrison? It was stolen by a fan It smashed on the ground

What happened after Prince threw his guitar up in the air after performing a solo on While My Guitar Gently Weeps in memory of George Harrison? It was stolen by a fan It smashed on the ground

It hit the drummer It never fell back down