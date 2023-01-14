QUIZ: How well do you know these top guitar players?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DOZENS OF WORLD class musicians paid their respects and gave praise to Jeff Beck after his death this week at the age of 78.
Beck performed in The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group (it’d be a bit weird if he wasn’t in that one), and is immortalised for his skillful guitar playing which often sees him ranked among the top guitarists of all time.
See how much you know about Beck and his peers.
Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the world’s best guitarists?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (6)