This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rape trial collapses after alleged victim leaves Ireland during trial

The woman left on a ferry on Tuesday evening and was not answering her phone, the court heard.

By Declan Brennan Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 5:07 PM
40 minutes ago 8,030 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4710708
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE RAPE TRIAL OF a Dublin man has collapsed after the complainant left on a ferry to England halfway through her cross-examination.

In directing the jury at the Central Criminal Court to acquit the accused, Justice Carmel Stewart noted a High Court judicial review had found inexcusable and blameworthy delays in prosecuting the case.

The man, who cannot be identified, was aged 15 when it was alleged he raped his then girlfriend at a park near his home in August 2014.

He was aged 18 when charged before a District Court in January 2017.

He had pleaded not guilty to rape and before his trial began this week, his lawyers had brought Judicial Review proceedings seeking to restrain the prosecution on the basis of delays which meant he was now before the Central Criminal Court as an adult rather than as a child.

In a ruling, made in May 2018, Justice Paul McDermott said the delays in prosecuting the case were inexcusable, unreasonable and unsatisfactorily explained.

“They amounted to blameworthy prosecutorial delay in the case of a child,” he said.

He said the case of an alleged serious sexual offence committed by one minor upon another had obvious sensitivities, adding “this is the type of case that should have attracted a very high priority.”

‘Hopefully she can make a new life for herself’

Justice McDermott allowed the case to proceed after concluding that the delays were not sufficient to outweigh the public interest in allowing the charge to proceed to trial.

At the Central Criminal Court this morning, Michael Bowman SC, defending, told Justice Stewart that the High Court had found there was no sense of urgency or priority given to the case.

He made his comments as part of a defence application to the court to direct the jury to return a verdict of not guilty on foot of the young woman’s absence.

The court heard that she had a troubled background and that, given her “prior history”, everyone was concerned when she could not be contacted.

She left on a ferry on Tuesday evening and was not answering her phone.

An investigating garda examined CCTV footage from the ferry port and was able to identify her at the ferry terminal. Bowman thanked the garda for his efforts to establish that she was healthy, given the concerns around her.

John O’Kelly SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court he was not instructed to oppose the defence application.

Justice Stewart noted the woman had been uncontactable since Tuesday and that the only fair outcome at this point was to direct the jury of five men and seven women to acquit the man.

The judge said that should the complainant get back in touch with authorities, she wished to convey her best wishes to her, adding “hopefully she can make a new life for herself.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie