Dublin: 7 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding

The building was formally opened in July last year.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 Mar 2019, 7:05 PM
56 minutes ago 8,497 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4567934
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THE NEW GARDA regional headquarters in Galway has been evacuated due to flooding. 

The new headquarters houses an emergency call answering service for local 112/999 calls.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the communications room at the western garda regional headquarters in Renmore has been “temporarily evacuated” due to flooding. 

“The alarm was raised at 4pm and the building was safely evacuated.

ECAS (Emergency Call Answering Service) have been notified and all 999 calls have been re-diverted to the relevant Garda Divisional Headquarters. There OPW are on site and the situation is being reviewed.

Images from inside the building show extensive flooding in some areas of the station. 

The new garda facility, which cost more than €28 million, was opened by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and then Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó’Cualáin in July 2018.

It includes secure detention areas, incident management facilities, a unit to support victims of crime, public offices, garages and property storage facilities. It also houses training facilities such as a firing range for specialist units.

