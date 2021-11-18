#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

More than 80 reports to NI police over fake TikTok accounts for local schools

PSNI superintendent Arnie O’Neill said some of the content being shared is abusive.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 6:52 PM
54 minutes ago 1,973 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5605768
Image: Shutterstock/XanderSt
Image: Shutterstock/XanderSt

POLICE IN Northern Ireland have received more than 80 reports recently in relation to fake TikTok accounts set up for local schools.

The accounts have “posted images of school staff with inappropriate comments”, the PSNI said. 

Police have issued a letter to NI schools to highlight the “seriousness of these incidents” which have been reported since 2 October.  

PSNI superintendent Arnie O’Neill said: “Some of the content is both abusive, and could potentially constitute a crime under the Misuse of Telecommunications Act or Harassment.

“Our officers are working closely with local schools, Department of Education and the Education Authority to investigate these incidents, and would appeal to anyone who is aware of these videos or who has been impacted by them to come forward.”

O’Neill said police wanted to remind people about the harms caused by this type of activity. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No one should be made to feel like this at work, or in any aspect of their life,” he said. 

“We would ask both parents and guardians to remind their young people of the consequences of committing an offence, as it could result in a criminal record that could greatly impact their future plans.”

Police have appealed to anyone in Northern Ireland with information about these incidents to contact police on 101 or report through the online form available

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie