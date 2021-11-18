More than 80 reports to NI police over fake TikTok accounts for local schools

POLICE IN Northern Ireland have received more than 80 reports recently in relation to fake TikTok accounts set up for local schools.

The accounts have “posted images of school staff with inappropriate comments”, the PSNI said.

Police have issued a letter to NI schools to highlight the “seriousness of these incidents” which have been reported since 2 October.

PSNI superintendent Arnie O’Neill said: “Some of the content is both abusive, and could potentially constitute a crime under the Misuse of Telecommunications Act or Harassment.

“Our officers are working closely with local schools, Department of Education and the Education Authority to investigate these incidents, and would appeal to anyone who is aware of these videos or who has been impacted by them to come forward.”

O’Neill said police wanted to remind people about the harms caused by this type of activity.

“No one should be made to feel like this at work, or in any aspect of their life,” he said.

“We would ask both parents and guardians to remind their young people of the consequences of committing an offence, as it could result in a criminal record that could greatly impact their future plans.”

Police have appealed to anyone in Northern Ireland with information about these incidents to contact police on 101 or report through the online form available.