Revenue seizes almost €427k cash after stopping UK registered vehicle at Rosslare

REVENUE HAS SEIZED almost €427,000 cash after officers stopped a UK registered vehicle boarding a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

The seizure was made at Rosslare Europort during routine profiling, with the assistance of detector dog Flynn.

Earlier today, at Wexford District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

A man in his 30s, originally from Poland, was questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.