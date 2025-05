RICHARD SATCHWELL, WHO kept his wife’s body in a secret grave beneath their home for six years while lying to her family and the “people of Ireland” about her disappearance, has been found guilty of her murder by a Central Criminal Court jury.

The 12 jurors took nine hours and 28 minutes over four days to convict Satchwell, a British national born on 16 June 1966 who is soon to turn 59.

The six-foot two truck driver had claimed that his five-foot four wife Tina, who weighed eight stone, had launched an attack on him with a chisel and died during a struggle in which he either lacked the intent to kill her or was acting in self defence.

Her cause of death could not be determined due to the skeletonised nature of her remains when they were eventually uncovered.

The jury unanimously rejected his defence and agreed with the State’s case that Satchwell was a “cunning” murderer whose claims were “nonsense” and had hidden his wife’s body to ensure a cause of death would not be available.

Satchwell had pleaded not guilty to murdering 45-year-old Tina Satchwell – nee Dingivan – at their home address at Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork between 19 and 20 March 2017, both dates inclusive.

There were three verdicts the jury panel could return in relation to the murder charge against him namely; guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

The jury heard from more than 50 witnesses over the five-week trial, many of whom were gardaí involved in the investigation.

More to follow.