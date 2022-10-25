Rishi Sunak to be appointed UK's next prime minister today

RISHI SUNAK WILL be appointed the UK’s next prime minister by King Charles today, and will look to build a new Cabinet that might unite a fractious Conservative party.

Sunak won the Tory leadership contest without a vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out, and will replace Liz Truss in No 10 today.

The handover of power will see Truss, who quit last week after only six weeks in the top job, hold her final Cabinet meeting and give a farewell speech in Downing Street before formally tendering her resignation at Buckingham Palace.

Once she has left, it will be Sunak’s turn to see the king, who will ask him to form an administration.

Sunak is expected to address the nation just before noon, before entering No 10 as the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

The former British chancellor will then turn his attention to assembling a top team that he will hope can return a measure of stability to both the Conservatives and the UK.

Cabinet appointments

He has been urged to avoid Truss’s perceived error of appointing loyalists to key roles, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly calling for the overhauled Cabinet to feature the best ministers.

Cleverly told Sky News: “We have got to have the first 15 on the pitch. I know that Rishi understands that.”

Sunak will look to build a Cabinet of “all the talents” that will see the political return of the “adults”, according to reports.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in to steady Truss’s ailing Government and has been working towards a highly-anticipated Halloween fiscal statement, is widely expected to remain as Chancellor to try to stabilise the jittery markets.

Mordaunt, who bowed out of the race to hand Sunak a spectacular political comeback as she failed to get the required 100 nominations from Tory MPs, is expected to get some kind of promotion – with some speculating that she could replace Cleverly as foreign secretary.

Sunak ruled out an early general election demanded by opposition parties as the Tories move onto their third prime minister on the mandate won by Johnson in 2019.

Former Chief Whip Mark Harper, who is also tipped for a Cabinet seat, told BBC Two’s Newsnight: “He commands the majority support in the House of Commons and that’s the basis on which he is entitled to be prime minister and he will govern and deliver the 2019 manifesto.”

He conceded that “of course you have to respond to the challenges you face” when it was put to him that Sunak’s talk of the “profound economic challenge” and Hunt’s warning of “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions on tax and spending signalled a shift away from Johnson’s 2019 promise of an end to austerity.

“You obviously have to evolve, but the basis of our programme are the promises we made in 2019,” Harper said.

He also said Truss’s six-week premiership made Sunak’s job “more difficult”, because of “the way the markets responded”.

‘Sclerotic mess’

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting reiterated Labour’s call for a general election, saying “the public are clamouring for a say”.

He said: “The Conservative Party is a sclerotic mess. They are chaotic and who’s to say Rishi Sunak isn’t going to be out in six months’ time because you can hear the knives sharpening in Westminster of the disgruntled Borisites … who still think Rishi knifed Boris Johnson in the back.”

Sunak, whose resignation from Johnson’s Government in July precipitated a mass exodus that led to the then-PM’s downfall, hit the ground running yesterday by telling Conservative MPs behind closed doors in the House of Commons they face an “existential moment”.

Three MPs in the room said his message to the party was they must “unite or die”, as they focus on delivering on the public’s priorities during a cost-of-living crisis.

‘Groundbreaking milestone’

US president Joe Biden said it is a “groundbreaking milestone” that Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister.

Biden said at an event in Washington on Monday evening “it matters” that for the first time a person of colour, who is also the child of Indian immigrants, could rise to the highest political office in the country.

“Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters,” Biden said.

Sunak’s grandparents were from Punjab state before the Indian subcontinent was divided into two countries, India and Pakistan, in 1947 after British colonial rule ended. His family settled in the UK in the 1960s and he was born in Southampton in 1980.

His rise to power has prompted a sense of pride among Indians, with that country’s leader Narendra Modi earlier offering him “special” Diwali wishes as the “living bridge” of UK Indians.

Sunak now has the daunting task of leading the nation through an economic crisis only exacerbated by the chaotic legacy of Truss.

A wave of industrial unrest, a buckling health service and the risk of a nuclear escalation by Russian President Vladimir Putin are only some of the challenges he faces.

Sunak’s ascendency from MP to PM is the fastest in modern political history, having first won the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in 2015.

However, his journey to the top job has not been without its hitches, having been fined alongside Johnson for breaching coronavirus rules and having faced questions over his wife Akshata Murty’s “non-dom” status for tax purposes.