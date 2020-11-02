#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 2 November 2020
Your evening longread: Remembering Robert Fisk

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off today’s news events.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 2 Nov 2020, 8:30 PM
Robert Fisk stands in front of a destroyed building in the Damascus suburb of Douma, April 2018.
Image: Bassem Mroue via PA Images
Image: Bassem Mroue via PA Images

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

A conversation with Robert Fisk

Five years ago, TheJournal.ie interviewed the award-winning veteran journalist Robert Fisk about a variety of topics, including the conflict between Israel and Palestine, wanting to interview Vladimir Putin, and the question of how to fund journalism. 

(TheJournal.ie, approximately 20 minutes reading time)

Nothing ever changes with the Israeli elections when it comes to Palestinians. For 40 years I’ve sat in Beirut after elections and said things will change, for good or ill, but nothing ever does and colonies for Jews and Jews only continue to be built on Arab land. There is not going to be a Palestinian state. Most Israelis don’t want it to happen. Many do, very bravely, and are cursed by their own countrymen for saying so.
Israel’s long-term security is in danger if there isn’t a Palestinian state, for two reasons: if you occupy three million Palestinians and don’t give them a vote, or if you annex territory from Israel to the Jordan river and still don’t give them a vote, well then you’re an apartheid state. That’s not criticism, it’s reality. On the other hand if you do give them a vote then the Arabs are in the majority and it won’t be Israel anymore.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
