THE FIRST TRAILER for Saipan, the upcoming film portraying one of the most divisive episodes in Irish football history, has been released this morning.

Directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn (Ordinary Love, Good Vibrations), Saipan recounts the events surrounding Roy Keane’s dramatic departure from the Republic of Ireland’s training camp ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

The film centres on Keane’s well-documented dispute with then-manager Mick McCarthy — a row that not only altered the course of Ireland’s tournament, but also sparked one of the most significant public debates in the country’s sporting history.

Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke plays Keane, while Steve Coogan takes on the role of McCarthy.

The newly released trailer hints at a tense and emotional portrayal, including a moment in which Keane’s character exclaims, “You don’t ever tell me we’re done. I’m just getting started.”

Éanna Hardwicke as Roy Keane. Vertigo Vertigo

The dispute at the heart of the story arose during the team’s training camp on the Pacific island of Saipan.

Keane, the team captain, voiced frustration at what he saw as substandard training facilities and preparations organised by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Though initially persuaded to stay after expressing a desire to leave the camp, Keane later gave a frank interview criticising the conditions.

Following the interview’s publication, McCarthy called a team meeting – during which Keane reportedly launched into a blistering verbal attack.

According to accounts from those present, Keane told McCarthy: “I don’t rate you as a player, I don’t rate you as a manager, and I don’t rate you as a person.”

He is also said to have added: “You can stick your World Cup up your a**e.”

Shortly after, Keane was sent home from the tournament.

The incident triggered a nationwide split in opinion. Some viewed Keane as someone who demanded higher standards and was standing up for professionalism, while others saw his actions as a betrayal of the team at a crucial moment.

Keane did not return to play for Ireland until 2004, after McCarthy had stepped down as manager.

Saipan is produced by Wild Atlantic Pictures (Black 47, Evil Dead Rise) and Fine Point Films (No Stone Unturned, Kneecap).

Steve Coogan as Mick McCarthy Vertigo Vertigo

The supporting cast includes Alice Lowe (Sightseers), Jamie Beamish (Derry Girls), Alex Murphy (The Young Offenders), Harriet Cains (Bridgerton) and Peter McDonald (The Batman).

Although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, Saipan is scheduled to arrive in Irish cinemas this summer.