This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A year after the poisoning, Salisbury is named as the best place to live in Britain

Last month the town was deemed safe, following an extensive clean-up.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 11:35 AM
28 minutes ago 1,190 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4591235
Image: Steve Parsons
Image: Steve Parsons

SALISBURY HAS BEEN named as the best place to live in Britain by The Sunday Times.

The medieval city has won the prize for the first time, for features including the city’s cathedral, almost exactly a year after the attempted assassination of a former Russian spy and his daughter using a Soviet-era nerve agent.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found last year slumped unconscious on a park bench in the centre of the city. 

The attack also led to the death of a British woman, Dawn Sturgess, who came into contact with the Novichok, as well as injuring several others including a policeman.

Last month, the town was deemed safe following an extensive clean-up.

The Sunday Times said the city won the prize “thanks to its divine beauty, fronted by its 13th century cathedral”, and referenced the major recovery that happened after the poisoning. 

“Shortly after the novichok poisonings in March 2018, the shops were empty, the tourists were staying away, and the locals were feeling uneasy.

Now there is a real optimism in the air – with plans announced last month to connect the whole city to full-fibre broadband, and the cafes are brimming.
Genuine tourists are returning, not just to see one of the most glorious cathedrals in Britain, its grounds a scenic meeting point for dog walkers, picnickers and joggers, but to enjoy historic landscapes, crystal-clear streams and meadows dotted with sheep.

The reference to “genuine tourists” and the cathedral, is in relation to the reason given by the Russian suspects in the poisoning, who said they were tourists visiting Salisbury, and had chosen the city because of the cathedral.

The Sunday Times list assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses statistics, including up-to-date house prices, and the knowledge of a panel of judges.

The guide also names a series of regional winners, including Isle of Dogs, which won the title of the Best Place to Live in London, and Petworth, the Best Place to Live in the Southeast.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie