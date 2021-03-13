Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Crowds of people out walking on a brisk afternoon at Dun Laoghaire pier Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Police officers bring flowers to pay tribute to Sarah Everard Source: Gareth Fuller via PA Images

#LONDON: The serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.

#VACCINES: AstraZeneca has announced a fresh shortfall in planned vaccine shipments to the European Union, citing production problems and export restrictions.

#SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka has announced plans to ban the wearing of burkas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security.

