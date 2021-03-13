Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 543 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
- A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident in Castlebar, Co Mayo on Wednesday.
- The sister of George Nkencho has told funeral mourners his death was untimely and unplanned.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to participate in a programme of virtual events with the United States over three days to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
- Leaving Cert accommodations are to be put in place for current fifth year students when they sit the exams next year to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.
- Growing waiting lists for driving tests represented a “direct road safety risk” and would undermine efforts to tackle drivers who rely on multiple learner permits to stay on the road.
- A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting incident that took place in Dundalk in 2019.
- Gardaí are monitoring social media and messaging services as they prepare for potential activity by anti-lockdown protestors on St Patrick’s Day.
INTERNATIONAL
#LONDON: The serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.
#VACCINES: AstraZeneca has announced a fresh shortfall in planned vaccine shipments to the European Union, citing production problems and export restrictions.
#SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka has announced plans to ban the wearing of burkas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security.
PARTING SHOT
It’s Mother’s Day tomorrow.
So, ahead of the big day, let’s test your knowledge of famous mammies.
Try out quiz below…
