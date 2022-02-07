#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 February 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 7 Feb 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,374 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5675737

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Unexpected Superhero Pick

The Green Hornet

  • Comedy Central at 9pm on Tuesday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Britt Reid (Seth Rogen) is a slacker by day, party animal by night – until the death of his father leads him to a new career: crime-fighting action hero. As the Green Hornet, he teams up with gadget wiz and martial arts master Kato (Jay Chou) to take down LA’s underworld. Also starring Cameron Diaz. Directed by Michel Gondry.

Your Murder Mystery Pick

Murder on the Orient Express

  • Film4 at 9pm on Thursday

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

On a lavish train ride through Europe, one man must race against time to solve the puzzle before a murderer strikes again. Stars include: Tom Bateman, Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp. Directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Your New Release Comedy Pick

I Want You Back

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes’ new relationships and win them back for good. Directed by Jason Orley.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

Message in a Bottle

  • RTÉ2 at 9.15pm on Friday

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

Divorcee Theresa Osborne (Robin Wright) is on a mission to track down the man who wrote a message in a bottle she found. But when she connects with widower Garret Blake (Kevin Costner), his grief threatens to keep them apart. Directed by Luis Mandoki. 

Your Classic Action Thriller Pick

The Bourne Ultimatum

  • RTÉ2 at 8.50pm on Saturday 

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

In the third of the Bourne franchise films, Jason (Matt Damon) continues to dodge CIA operatives on his quest to uncover his past. Also starring Julia Stiles, David Strathairn and Scott Glenn. Directed by Paul Greengrass.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

