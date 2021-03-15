Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Superhero Pick
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Sky One at 9pm today
After a battle in Metropolis, billionaire Bruce Wayne believes Superman is a threat to humanity. He decides it’s time for Batman to take him down.
Your Documentary Pick
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
- Netflix from Wednesday
Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps this documentary investigates the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the children of rich and famous families into top US universities.
Your Drama Pick
The Mountain Between Us
- RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Friday
Stranded after a plane crash, two strangers must survive the extreme elements of a remote mountain. When they realise help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness.
Your Comedy Pick
Daddy’s Home
- RTÉ 2 at 9.45pm on Saturday
Brad Whitaker is desperate for his stepchildren to love him. When their biological father comes back on the scene, the two men are locked in a contest for the children’s affections.
Your Classic Romance Pick
Love Affair
- RTÉ One at 1.30pm on Sunday
Mike and Terry meet on a flight to Sydney which is forced to make an emergency landing. While on board the ship sent to transport stranded passengers, they begin to fall for one another. Both are engaged to other people, but they agree to meet again in three months’ time. Will they both show up?
