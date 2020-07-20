Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.
Your drama pick
The Danish Girl
- Friday, RTÉ 2, 9.45pm
Loosely based on the story of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener and directed by Tom Hooper. Starring Eddie Redmayne as Elbe, one of the first know recipients of sex reassignment surgery.
Your sci-fi pick
Star Trek: Into Darkness
- Sunday, Film 4, 9pm
The second film in the rebooted Star Trek film series, Star Trek: Into Darkness was directed by JJ Abrams. With fantastic special effects and a standout ensemble cast, Into Darkness is well worth a watch.
Your family pick
The BFG
- Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm
Directed by award-winning director Steven Spielberg, The BFG is a kind-hearted adventure film that will surely be enjoyed by kids and parents alike. While less dark than Roald Dahl’s classic novel, this family-friendly adventure retains the spirit of the original book.
Your rom-com pick
Roxanne
- Sunday, RTÉ One, 3.40pm
This classic romantic comedy is about a long-nosed firefighter who falls in love with a graduate student that doesn’t return his advances. Based on an 1897 verse play, Roxanne stars Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah and is hailed as one of Martin’s funniest films.
Your superhero pick
Deadpool
- Tonight, Film 4, 9pm
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
This 2016 superhero flick stars Ryan Reynolds as the antihero Deadpool, a former soldier who is mutated to have incredible regenerative abilities. Directed by Tim Miller, Deadpool is brutally funny and full of high octane action.
And finally… one to avoid
Warcraft
- Thursday, Film 4, 6.40pm
While fans of World of Warcraft might enjoy this theatrical exploration of the world of the game, anyone else might be better off skipping this one.
COMMENTS (4)