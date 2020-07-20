This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 July, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

From superhero and sci-fi action to early 20th-century drama, here are our picks for TV movies this week.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 20 Jul 2020, 6:30 PM
By Tadgh McNally Monday 20 Jul 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services. 

Your drama pick

The Danish Girl

  • Friday, RTÉ 2, 9.45pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Loosely based on the story of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener and directed by Tom Hooper. Starring Eddie Redmayne as Elbe, one of the first know recipients of sex reassignment surgery. 

Your sci-fi pick

Star Trek: Into Darkness

  • Sunday, Film 4, 9pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

The second film in the rebooted Star Trek film series, Star Trek: Into Darkness was directed by JJ Abrams. With fantastic special effects and a standout ensemble cast, Into Darkness is well worth a watch.

Your family pick

The BFG

  • Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

Directed by award-winning director Steven Spielberg, The BFG is a kind-hearted adventure film that will surely be enjoyed by kids and parents alike. While less dark than Roald Dahl’s classic novel, this family-friendly adventure retains the spirit of the original book.

Your rom-com pick

Roxanne

  • Sunday, RTÉ One, 3.40pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

This classic romantic comedy is about a long-nosed firefighter who falls in love with a graduate student that doesn’t return his advances. Based on an 1897 verse play, Roxanne stars Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah and is hailed as one of Martin’s funniest films.

Your superhero pick

Deadpool

  • Tonight, Film 4, 9pm

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

This 2016 superhero flick stars Ryan Reynolds as the antihero Deadpool, a former soldier who is mutated to have incredible regenerative abilities. Directed by Tim Miller, Deadpool is brutally funny and full of high octane action.

And finally… one to avoid

Warcraft

  • Thursday, Film 4, 6.40pm

Source: Legendary/YouTube

While fans of World of Warcraft might enjoy this theatrical exploration of the world of the game, anyone else might be better off skipping this one.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

