Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your drama pick

The Danish Girl

Friday, RTÉ 2, 9.45pm

Loosely based on the story of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener and directed by Tom Hooper. Starring Eddie Redmayne as Elbe, one of the first know recipients of sex reassignment surgery.

Your sci-fi pick

Star Trek: Into Darkness

Sunday, Film 4, 9pm

The second film in the rebooted Star Trek film series, Star Trek: Into Darkness was directed by JJ Abrams. With fantastic special effects and a standout ensemble cast, Into Darkness is well worth a watch.

Your family pick

The BFG

Saturday, RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Directed by award-winning director Steven Spielberg, The BFG is a kind-hearted adventure film that will surely be enjoyed by kids and parents alike. While less dark than Roald Dahl’s classic novel, this family-friendly adventure retains the spirit of the original book.

Your rom-com pick

Roxanne

Sunday, RTÉ One, 3.40pm

This classic romantic comedy is about a long-nosed firefighter who falls in love with a graduate student that doesn’t return his advances. Based on an 1897 verse play, Roxanne stars Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah and is hailed as one of Martin’s funniest films.

Your superhero pick

Deadpool

Tonight, Film 4, 9pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This 2016 superhero flick stars Ryan Reynolds as the antihero Deadpool, a former soldier who is mutated to have incredible regenerative abilities. Directed by Tim Miller, Deadpool is brutally funny and full of high octane action.

And finally… one to avoid

Warcraft

Thursday, Film 4, 6.40pm

While fans of World of Warcraft might enjoy this theatrical exploration of the world of the game, anyone else might be better off skipping this one.