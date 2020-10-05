#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating after 'reckless damage' caused to Dublin beach's erosion defence system

Over 70 ‘seabees’ were moved over the weekend.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 5 Oct 2020, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 23,613 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5223946
The 'Seabees' in question
Image: Fingal County Council
The 'Seabees' in question
The 'Seabees' in question
Image: Fingal County Council

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has condemned the removal of part of the coastal erosion defence system at Burrow Beach in Portrane, north Dublin.

Over the weekend, a number of people are suspected of being involved in what Fingal council described as “reckless damage” to the defence system. 

The council had erected concrete barriers in the shape of a honeycomb, known as seabees, to prevent further coastal erosion. However, a number of them have since been removed.

A statement from the council said: “Using heavy-duty machinery, these individuals removed up to 70 Seabees, each weighing 1.5 tonnes, from the line installed by the Council this summer and placed them at the foot of the sand dunes near Beach Lane damaging the current dune system in the process.”

It added that there was damage caused to the dune system while moving these seabees. 

Gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service have been notified of the incident and are investigating. 

The 1km line of almost 1,000 seabees was placed in the position to slow down the rate of erosion at Burrow Beach by specialist engineers. They cost €1.5 million to install and the council said there is now a major fear that the units which were removed may now be unusable as specialist equipment had been required to move them into their original positions.

“The council will incur significant costs to rectify this situation at a time when resources are under significant challenge because of the economic impact of Covid-19,” the statement added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The seabees are a temporary solution pending the installation of specially designed Y-shaped groynes structures which will be complemented by a beach re-nourishment scheme in order to achieve a suitable beach level.”

Residents in Portrane have previously criticised the council’s approach to coastal defences, with some saying the seabees are not effective.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie