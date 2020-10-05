Gardaí investigating after 'reckless damage' caused to Dublin beach's erosion defence system

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has condemned the removal of part of the coastal erosion defence system at Burrow Beach in Portrane, north Dublin.

Over the weekend, a number of people are suspected of being involved in what Fingal council described as “reckless damage” to the defence system.

The council had erected concrete barriers in the shape of a honeycomb, known as seabees, to prevent further coastal erosion. However, a number of them have since been removed.

A statement from the council said: “Using heavy-duty machinery, these individuals removed up to 70 Seabees, each weighing 1.5 tonnes, from the line installed by the Council this summer and placed them at the foot of the sand dunes near Beach Lane damaging the current dune system in the process.”

It added that there was damage caused to the dune system while moving these seabees.

Gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service have been notified of the incident and are investigating.

The 1km line of almost 1,000 seabees was placed in the position to slow down the rate of erosion at Burrow Beach by specialist engineers. They cost €1.5 million to install and the council said there is now a major fear that the units which were removed may now be unusable as specialist equipment had been required to move them into their original positions.

“The council will incur significant costs to rectify this situation at a time when resources are under significant challenge because of the economic impact of Covid-19,” the statement added.

“The seabees are a temporary solution pending the installation of specially designed Y-shaped groynes structures which will be complemented by a beach re-nourishment scheme in order to achieve a suitable beach level.”

Residents in Portrane have previously criticised the council’s approach to coastal defences, with some saying the seabees are not effective.