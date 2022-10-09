Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 9 October 2022
PSNI make renewed appeal for information on man shot dead in Belfast football club

Sean Fox was murdered in the busy clubhouse as people watched a match on TV.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,032 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

PSNI DETECTIVES HAVE made a renewed appeal for information on the murder of Sean Fox in a football club last week.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team today revisited the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast, where Fox was gunned down as people watched a match on TV.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “At around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and made their way past several people.

“Sean Fox was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.

“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others. The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask anyone who was in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage, to contact us.

“Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.”

Information can also be provided online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to the Police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie