A SECOND MAN has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Quham Babatunde on South Anne Street in Dublin on Saturday.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí on Monday and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

Three people have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of Babatunde in the early hours of Saturday, and a second man in his 30s was also seriously injured in the attack.

A 21-year-old man appeared before court yesterday and was remanded in custody, while a third man, aged 23, remains in PSNI custody after he was arrested in Belfast while trying to board a ferry.

Advertisement