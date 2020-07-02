Seven guns seized by gardaí in west Dublin during ongoing investigations into criminal suspects

The seven firearms seized by gardaí in west Dublin yesterday.

SEVEN FIREARMS WERE seized by gardaí in west Dublin yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into suspects believed to be associated with serious organised criminal activity.

A location in this area was searched by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of ongoing targeting of people suspected to be associated with organised criminal activity.

The guns will be subject to technical examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Speaking today. assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll said this discovery reflects the “unrelenting efforts” of gardaí in “tackling serious and organised crime and our determination to keep people safe from those who would use firearms to endanger life”.