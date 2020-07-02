This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 July, 2020
Seven guns seized by gardaí in west Dublin during ongoing investigations into criminal suspects

Gardaí are investigating into suspects believed to be associated with organised criminal activity.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 6,526 Views 1 Comment
The seven firearms seized by gardaí in west Dublin yesterday.
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

SEVEN FIREARMS WERE seized by gardaí in west Dublin yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into suspects believed to be associated with serious organised criminal activity.

The seven firearms were discovered and seized by gardaí in west Dublin yesterday.

A location in this area was searched by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of ongoing targeting of people suspected to be associated with organised criminal activity. 

The guns will be subject to technical examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Speaking today. assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll said this discovery reflects the “unrelenting efforts” of gardaí in “tackling serious and organised crime and our determination to keep people safe from those who would use firearms to endanger life”.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

