This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Got Talent finalist 'hurt' by online abuse about Traveler background

“I actually felt more hurt for the younger generation that they still have to face this.”

By Conor McCrave Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 2:55 PM
6 minutes ago 611 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4565134
Sharyn Ward
Image: Youtube.com
Sharyn Ward
Sharyn Ward
Image: Youtube.com

IRELAND’S GOT TALENT semi-finalist Sharyn Ward said she has been subjected to abuse online over her Traveller background after appearing on the talent show earlier this year. 

The 33-year-old Longford woman wowed the IGT judges with her rendition of Finbar Furey’s song Sweet Sixteen during her audition and is set to take to the stage at the Helix in Dublin for the first live show of the series, on Saturday night. 

However, since stepping into the spotlight, Sharyn said she has been subjected to abuse from “trolls” online and told of her experience tackling racism. 

Speaking on the Dermot and Dave show on TodayFM this morning, she said  she feared she would face racist comments even before she had auditioned and felt “hurt” by remarks over her background that were made on social media.

“One of the main reasons I said to Lucy [Kennedy] that I didn’t want to go on telly is because I was actually waiting, even though a lot of people say racism is not as alive as it used to be, it is still alive, very alive,” she said. 

“I was actually sitting at home waiting for those one or two comments to come in. There was a few slags, like slagging me about overdoing it with the make up and the tan – you know silly little things, I don’t pass any heed in that but it was just the deep things.”

Speaking of comments referring to members of Travelling community as “beasts” that need to be “exterminated” she said “it has to be painful for every Traveller, not just me”.

“I’m not going to be an activist about things, I‘m a singer but it has to be made aware. I said I wasn’t going to talk about and feed them trolls fuel for what they’re doing.

“I was hesitating. I kept it to myself for four days. I was very very upset. I hadn’t even told anyone around me… because I was afraid they’d go online and I didn’t want this.

“It’s not in me to argue with people. I’m not that kind of person, so I just didn’t want conflict, so I didn’t bother telling anybody,” she added.

Children

Sharyn’s two young children -Bonnie and Jack – were by her side during her audition, but now the mum-of-two said she is preparing them to deal with racism as they grow up. 

“It makes me feel really hurt for myself and my community because there’s children now who are trying to get forward.

“It’s a really sad thing that I’ve been preparing Jack and Bonnie since they’ve been babies for this racism because it will come to their door someday.

“I had to build them a little bit tougher,” she said. “We have already talked about racism, we’ve talked about it the past two or three years.”

“I actually felt more hurt for the younger generation that they still have to face this. I faced mine, I’ve been facing this all my life. I’ve got tough skin like most Travellers. You just knock it on the head and get over it but it’s the new generation.”

Sharyn is now calling on parents to teach there children to be open and accepting of the Traveller community. 

“The main thing people need to do is just teach your children. If you teach the next generation [to] stop listening to the ones before,” she said. 

“Don’t listen to what you’ve grown up to hear… ‘to stay away from Travellers, Travellers are bad’. Don’t listen to it. Start fresh with your own children. Tell them if you don’t know a Traveller, personally – meet one. They’re not bad people.”

This Saturday will see Sharyn and seven other semi-finalists take centre stage in the first live show of the series, along with a special performance from singer Mabel on the night. 

The second live show is set to hit TV screens on Sunday night with the cast of Riverdance making a special appearance. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply shocking': Housing Minister slammed as number of homeless people passes 10,000 for first time
    70,302  124
    2
    		'Appalling': Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
    69,052  127
    3
    		Indicative votes result: MPs vote against all 8 Brexit options, including a no-deal
    52,901  64
    Fora
    1
    		'We have a simple rule in the company - act like you're spending your own money'
    485  0
    2
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    143  0
    The42
    1
    		James Power had a better story than most for his Leaving Cert Irish oral examiner
    50,679  5
    2
    		Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund
    48,735  35
    3
    		'I won't be having that conversation with the ref about protecting Johnny'
    35,704  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 books to stick on your reading list for April
    3,740  0
    2
    		Kerry Katona said Victoria Beckham reached out to her after her split with Brian McFadden... it's the Dredge
    2,100  0
    3
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    1,532  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    EU
    May seeks permission to hold third vote on Brexit deal amid political deadlock
    May seeks permission to hold third vote on Brexit deal amid political deadlock
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie