Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Have you seen Shauna? Appeal for woman missing from Limerick since 13 July

Shauna O’Donnell has been missing from the Thomondgate area of Limerick.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 5:54 PM
10 minutes ago 507 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4740911
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman who is missing from Limerick.

Shauna O’Donnell has been missing from the Thomondgate area since Saturday 13 July.

She is described as being approximately 5’4″ in height, of a slim build, with black hair and blue eyes.

It is believed she was last seen in the Pearse Street area of Dublin on Saturday 13 July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

