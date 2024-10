TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS will meet US President Joe Biden in the White House this afternoon.

Harris is in Washington DC to mark 100 years of Irish-US diplomatic relations.

However, there has been a setback to the Taoiseach’s trip stateside, with a reception for invited guests at the White House Rose Garden being “postponed” due to an incoming hurricane.

It is understood Biden called the Taoiseach directly on Monday evening and asked for the meeting to proceed but the event to be postponed due to the threat to life posed by the hurricane in Florida.

It is understood the event may take place on another date prior to Christmas.

Hurricane Milton strengthened to a Category 5 storm and is headed towards landfall in Florida expected tonight.

During the call, the two leaders went on to discuss the situation in Southern Lebanon and the situation at P652 where Irish peacekeepers are posted. The US president’s team took note and the Taoiseach and President agreed to speak more about the Middle East in person.

The Taoiseach’s other programme of events, such as a special event at Georgetown University to mark 100 years of US-Irish diplomatic relations, as well as political engagements with the Friends of Ireland caucus and USAID Administrator Samantha Power will go ahead.

The two leaders will meet in the Oval Office for a 30 minute meeting, it is understood.

Gaza to be raised at Oval Office meeting

Speaking ahead of his visit, Taoiseach Harris said the US was the first country to recognise Ireland, stating that the centenary of that moment comes at a very troubling time in the world.

“I expect that, in our discussions, President Biden and I will reflect on where the US and Ireland can do more to work together, based on a shared values, to tackle the many challenges we face, including the desperate situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

“We urgently need to see a return to a diplomatic and political path aimed at facilitating durable solutions that can bring peace and security to all the people of the region.”

“I am looking forward to marking the centenary of relationship between the US and Ireland through my discussion with President Biden and at an event at Georgetown University. It is a unique and special relationship that is renewed and strengthened with each generation,” he said.

Harris added:

“In reflecting on what we have achieved together, I will be using my visit to thank the US for its abiding commitment to peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland, and to celebrate the economic ties that see investment flow between us, contributing to jobs, opportunities and prosperity in each other’s country.”

This visit will be Harris’s first to the White House as Taoiseach and his first meeting with Biden.

Harris said last week that he plans to raise concerns about the US administration’s ongoing support for Israel, particularly in relation to providing arms for Israeli forces.

He insisted Ireland’s foreign policy was consistent, stating:

“The beauty of Irish foreign policy is its consistency. No matter who carries out the offence, whether you’re a big country, whether you’re a small country, we have a consistent approach towards de-escalation, ceasefire, dialogue, peace and respect for the UN and international courts.

“And that’s what I say to every counterpart and leader I meet.”

Sinn Féin foreign affairs spokesperson Matt Carthy has said the Taoiseach must use his visit to the White House to demand that the US stop arming the state that is putting Irish peacekeepers at risk.

“Our thoughts are with the men and women of the Irish Defence Forces stationed in Camp Shamrock and surrounding outposts – their safety must be our priority,” he said.

Carthy added that Irish people are rightfully horrified by the carnage being inflicted upon the people of Gaza and Lebanon, stating that Israeli actions have undoubtedly put Defence Forces personnel at risk.

“It is imperative that An Taoiseach uses his visit to the White House to demand that the US stops arming a state that is responsible for countless war crimes and now puts Irish peacekeepers at risk,” he added.

Last night, the United Nations had confirmed that Israeli troops had left their position near the UN peacekeeper bases where Irish peacekeepers are stationed.

Political Editor Christina Finn will be in Washington DC to bring you all the latest from the week’s events.