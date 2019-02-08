This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Simon Harris resign over the Children's Hospital cost overrun?

Harris is being criticised for not briefing members of Cabinet in August, when he was first informed of possible increased costs.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Feb 2019, 9:17 AM
1 hour ago 11,875 Views 65 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4483171
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris is coming under increased pressure for not acting sooner in relation to the National Children’s Hospital’s massive cost overrun.

After it was revealed that Harris knew of the cost overruns months before the rest of Cabinet were informed, Sinn Féin said that his position was “untenable” and called on him to be fired.

This morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told RTÉ that he has “total confidence” in Harris as Minister for Health, saying that had Harris informed him of emerging overruns, “I would have instructed him to do exactly what he did”.

What do you think – should Simon Harris resign as Minister for Health over his handling of the cost overruns in relation to the National Children’s Hospital?


Poll Results:





