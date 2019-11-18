This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 18 November, 2019
Sinn Féin's John Finucane receiving 'sinister and dangerous threats' during election campaign

A number of banners have been placed in Loyalist areas of Belfast.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Nov 2019, 1:55 PM
50 minutes ago 3,175 Views 9 Comments
Image: Liam McBurney via PA
Image: Liam McBurney via PA

SINN FÉIN CANDIDATE for North Belfast John Finucane has been subjected to serious threats and intimidation in his constituency, the party’s leadership has claimed. 

Mary Lou McDonald called on the leadership of political unionism to condemn unequivocally the “sinister and dangerous campaign of threats and intimidation against John Finucane and his family”.

A number of banners have been placed in Loyalist areas of Belfast. These banners are attacking Finucane and his late father, Pat, who was murdered by the UDA in 1989. The DUP said it was “unaware” of the banners. 

McDonald said: “The campaign of harassment, intimidation and threats against John Finucane and his family has been appalling and dangerous. It is yet another sinister attack on the democratic process in what is fast becoming a toxic and dangerous campaign.

“Threats like this have no place in any election campaign. North Belfast deserves better.

“John Finucane is Belfast’s First Citizen. The Finucane family have fought for 30 years for justice after the assassination of John’s father Pat in 1989. With dignity and complete resolve they will continue to campaign and speak truth to power, and will not be silenced or intimidated by anyone in 2019.

“I am calling on all those in positions of leadership within political unionism, and in particular the leadership of the DUP to unequivocally condemn this in the strongest possible terms.”

A DUP spokesperson told the BBC: “We are unaware of the matter. If it has been reported to the police then anyone with information should help their inquiries. 

“The DUP consistently condemns violence or anyone inciting hatred. Will Sinn Féin condemn those behind the many PIRA murders in North Belfast?”

