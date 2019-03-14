This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

War of words exchanged between two schools' gangs on Snapchat prior to assault in Ashbourne

Gardaí will be going to schools in Meath and Dublin as a result.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,995 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4540282
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

GARDAÍ BELIEVE A fight between two groups of teenagers – which left a boy with facial injuries – was arranged on social media after a number of so-called ‘call-out’ videos. 

Officers are now in the process of liaising with secondary schools in Ashbourne, County Meath, as well as schools in Swords, north Dublin following the incident last Friday. 

Last week, one innocent teenage boy was hospitalised after a gang of young people got off a bus and attacked him outside a fast food restaurant. 

Images and videos from the attack were posted to social media site Snapchat. However, gardaí believe that a fight between two groups of youths had also been organised previously on the online platform.

Up to around 40 teenage boys had taken public transport to Ashbourne. Some claimed to have knives and other weapons in their possession prior to the assault. 

Gardaí believe the attackers intended to meet a local group of teenage boys for a fight but instead approached a different group of young people who fled straight away when approached. 

The boy who was attacked and later hospitalised was an innocent bystander in the incident. 

Gardaí are now attempting to quell the violence by speaking to the schools directly. 

A garda spokesman described the incident.

He said: “On the evening of Friday 8 March 2019 Gardai in Ashbourne observed a large group of teenagers get off a bus in the centre of the town. The group was observed entering a multi-story car park, where they approached a small group of local youths who immediately dispersed.

One local youth was assaulted before Gardaí could intervene. This youth and a Garda sustained minor injuries. Gardaí made three arrests under the Public Order Act. Gardaí are now identified a number of other individuals who were involved in the incident and are in the process of interviewing them.

“The majority of the people involved appear to have travelled from Swords by public transport. As part of their investigation Gardaí in Ashbourne and Swords are also liaising with local schools.”

New phenomenon?

Organised fights are also a problem in the Limerick and Clare regions.

Last month, local Fianna Fáil councillor Cathal Crowe requested gardaí to investigate a Snapchat ‘fight club’ that is showcasing both organised fights between teenagers and random attacks on young people.

The Snapchat group allegedly features boys fighting girls, unsuspecting young people being attacked on the street by gangs of youths, as well as other violent incidents. 

Crowe claimed that the videos show heads being kicked and jumped on.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    97,738  137
    2
    		As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    65,172  46
    3
    		Boy (7) awarded €20,000 after walking into bollard at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
    42,724  0
    Fora
    1
    		How An Post enlisted a fictional, time-poor millennial to create its fancy €5m logo
    447  0
    2
    		'My mum often says a bad day on the road is better than a good day in the office'
    208  0
    3
    		Voice-control startup SoapBox Labs is working with Microsoft to prove its tech can go global
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16
    60,863  74
    2
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 2
    50,946  5
    3
    		Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    50,053  85
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Hozier, The Strokes, Florence + the Machine and The 1975 announced as headliners for Electric Picnic
    25,400  23
    2
    		Colin Farrell told Ellen that he 'doesn't want to limit' his son, but is unsure if he'll ever drive
    8,217  1
    3
    		Vogue Williams' feeling of 'absolute fear' will resonate with countless anxiety sufferers
    4,816  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Varadkar says in uncertain time of Brexit, 'friends' in the United States are needed 'more than ever'
    Leo Varadkar says those that wanted Brexit 'have been chasing unicorns for a long time'
    BOEING
    Norwegian to operate Dreamliner from Dublin following suspension of Boeing 737 MAX
    Norwegian to operate Dreamliner from Dublin following suspension of Boeing 737 MAX
    US says 'no basis' to ban Boeing 737 Max jets despite Ireland and rest of EU grounding planes
    UK bans all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace following Ethiopia Airlines crash
    SIX NATIONS
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    HOUSE OF COMMONS
    British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    'Croaky Horror Show': How Britain's newspapers are covering the latest Brexit defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie