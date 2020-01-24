It's going to get cold and wet this weekend - with a chance of snow on Sunday

IRELAND COULD BE in line for some January snow, with Met Éireann predicting sleet and snow for Sunday.

After a week of mild temperatures, with some places enjoying temperatures as high as 10 degrees today, there could be a high chance of snow for some places.

The weekend will bring colder weather, with blustery conditions expected across the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting rain on Saturday night, with temperatures between four and seven degrees.

On Sunday, it’ll be cold in most places with temperatures reaching a high of seven degrees, with sunshine and showers expected.

Most areas will be dry today apart from a few patches of light rain or drizzle. It will be cloudy across the bulk of the country but there will be occasional sunny interludes. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly light breezes with some mist and localised fog patches

Showers will spread across the country during the night, with sleet and snow expected especially along the west coast and in parts of the midlands.

Make sure you wrap up warm, because after a week of mild weather it’s going to get cold – Met Éireann is predicting that it’ll be “very cold and frosty” with temperatures dropping to into minus figures.