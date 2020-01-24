This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
It's going to get cold and wet this weekend - with a chance of snow on Sunday

Met Éireann is predicting some snow and sleet for Sunday.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 24 Jan 2020, 7:57 AM
Image: Met Éireann
IRELAND COULD BE in line for some January snow, with Met Éireann predicting sleet and snow for Sunday. 

After a week of mild temperatures, with some places enjoying temperatures as high as 10 degrees today, there could be a high chance of snow for some places.

The weekend will bring colder weather, with blustery conditions expected across the country. 

Met Éireann is forecasting rain on Saturday night, with temperatures between four and seven degrees. 

On Sunday, it’ll be cold in most places with temperatures reaching a high of seven degrees, with sunshine and showers expected. 

Showers will spread across the country during the night, with sleet and snow expected especially along the west coast and in parts of the midlands.  

Make sure you wrap up warm, because after a week of mild weather it’s going to get cold – Met Éireann is predicting that it’ll be “very cold and frosty” with temperatures dropping to into minus figures. 

