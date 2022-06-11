#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Rent increase ban and vacant property tax among proposals at Soc Dems conference

The party will hold its national conference today.

By Christina Finn Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,082 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787467

FREE CHILDCARE, A three year ban on rent increases and the immediate introduction of a vacant property tax are just some of proposals being put forward at the Social Democrats conference this weekend.

The party will hold its national conference today – the first time it has held an in-person conference since 2019. 

The Social Democrats are currently hovering at the 4% polling figure, according to the latest Red C poll, just above Labour at 3%.

Party leaders’ Catherine Murphy and Roísín Shortall will be seeking to boost those polling numbers in their conference address, which is set to be aired on RTÉ One between 5pm and 5.30pm this evening. 

The rising cost-of-living is the number one issue on the political agenda of late, and not just for the Government. 

The Social Democrats will be discussing the cost-of-living issues during a live debate on the RTÉ News channel today between 12pm-1pm, where politicians will call for the recent temporary reduction in public transport fares to be made permanent. 

The party is also calling for the introduction of a further 15% cut in public transport fares to incentivise the use of public transport (something that is already widely tipped to be in this year’s Budget 2023).

They’re also seeking to impose a windfall tax on energy companies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Social Democrats will also call for a €300 refundable tax credit for workers on incomes below €50,000.

Free childcare for all and a three year rent increase ban is also on the party’s list.

In terms of Ukraine, the party will again reiterate its call for Government to expel the Russian ambassador to Ireland.

Another motion calls on the conference to recognise the cultural significance and unique strength that Irish neutrality provides “in allowing us to be a respected and honest broker on the world stage”.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie