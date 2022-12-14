A fourth child has died in the Solihull lake tragedy

Police break the ice on the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, after four children fell through the surface.

A SIX-YEAR-OLD BOY has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull in the UK on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

In a statement following the death of the child, who had fallen into the lake with three others, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.

“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.”