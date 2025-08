A 23-YEAR-OLD man charged over the stabbing of a Garda on a Dublin street last week has agreed to stay in prison for another four weeks pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Abdullah Khan replied “sound” in Cloverhill District Court today when told that his next hearing was set for 3 September and that he was going to have a further consultation with his legal team.

Mr Khan, with an address in north Dublin that cannot be reported by court order, was arrested at the scene following an incident at around 6pm on Capel Street in the city’s north side on 29 July.

He appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin today for his second court appearance, having been held in custody with no bail application on 31 July.

Appearing via video link, seated and wearing a grey sweatshirt, he confirmed to his solicitor Katie Dowling that he consented to being further remanded in custody pending the DPP’s decision on the case.

He initially said, “That’s all right,” “Yeah, yeah,” and “Thank you” when his case was called early and put to second calling.

When it resumed, he spoke up to give his surname and confirmed to his solicitor, Katie Dowling, “I can hear you”.

It was explained to him that the matter was listed for mention, and he answered, “Yeah”.

Judge Cronin noted the DPP’s directions were not yet available. Detective Sergeant Liam McLaughlin, of the Bridewell Station, informed the court that he was applying for a four-week remand if there was consent.

During later exchanges with Ms Dowling, Mr Khan was informed that the directions were not available and he was entitled to apply for bail at any stage.

The defence solicitor also explained that the State was asking for another four weeks for those directions, and he could consent to a two-week adjournment, but it was unlikely that they would be available. Or, she added that he could agree to a four-week adjournment.

“On consent to the four weeks,” he replied.

Judge Cronin remanded him in continuing custody, noting that a video link appearance was acceptable on the next date.

At the end of the hearing, his solicitor advised him that he had a video link consultation arranged for that night, adding, “we will be able to discuss the matter in more detail at that stage”, to which Mr Khan replied, “Sound”.

Ms Dowling also advised him that if he wished to apply for bail, he could do so at any time once gardaí have been notified in advance.

The injured garda, a young probationary member of the force who was on high-visibility patrol with a colleague, received hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused man is charged with assault causing harm to the officer and the production of a Tactix knife capable of causing serious injury.

He has yet to indicate a plea to the charges, which are under section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

At the first court appearance on Thursday, the defence secured reporting restrictions on the publication of Mr Khan’s address, due to “concerns around safety”, which was confirmed by Detective Sergeant McLaughlin. Medical attention in custody was also ordered, and legal aid was granted.